Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Returns to Instagram After a Year-Long Absence

Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow, is all grown up in a new photo she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

This is the first time the 18-year-old has posted a photo of herself since December 2015, and the first photo of any kind she’s posted since July 2016.

Meadow wore a white tank top and blue jeans sitting in front of a window and shielding her eyes from the sun.

Meadow — whose mother is Walker’s ex, Rebecca Soteros — was only 15 at the time of her father’s death, but she’s already making strides in ensuring his passion for philanthropic efforts — and his love of the ocean — is remembered.

In September 2015, in honor of what would have been her father’s 42nd birthday, she announced the official launch of the Paul Walker Foundation, whose simple mission is to “do good.” The foundation provides grants and scholarships to students and researchers pursuing marine science educations or working in the field.

Honored to share my voice today. Thank you @paulwalkerfdn for recognizing my work with @lonelywhale. #DoGood pic.twitter.com/lWxgvndnqR — Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) June 5, 2016

Meadow made a rare public appearance in June of 2016 to present Entourage star Adrian Grenier with the 2016 Paul Walker Ocean Leadership Award on World Ocean Day. The actor was recognized for his work with The Lonely Whale foundation, whose mission is to bring people closer to the world’s oceans through education and awareness.

Meadow is also staying close to Walker’s acting family, his Fast and Furious costars, with whom he made seven movies (Walker died during filming of the seventh film in the franchise). In April 2015, the actor’s daughter shared a snap of herself on Instagram posing with Furious 7 stars Vin Diesel and Elsa Pataky.

“She’s really in a great space,” Tyrese Gibson told PEOPLE weeks before Meadow posted the shot. “She’s really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy.”