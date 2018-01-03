Paul Sorvino Threatens to Kill Harvey Weinstein Over His Daughter Mira's Allegations

Mira Sorvino‘s dad is speaking out harshly against Harvey Weinstein.
Paul Sorvino threatened Weinstein after his daughter accused the former Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment.
“If I meet [Weinstein] on the street — he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across, I think he’ll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically,” Paul Sorvino told TMZ.
He added, “He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b—-. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf—er. Real simple.”
Paul said he was completely unaware of his daughter’s alleged experience with Weinstein and described his reaction to learning about the allegations as “furious,” adding, “If I had known it, he would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”
“My daughter’s … a courageous and a wonderful human being, and doesn’t deserve to have been treated that way by this pig,” Sorvino added. “This pig will get his comeuppance. The law will get him. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail.”
The actress shared her story in a New Yorker exposé about Weinstein, alleging that he sexually harassed her at the Toronto International Film Festival in 1995.
The Oscar winner claimed she was in a hotel room with Weinstein — who she was working with on movie Mighty Aphrodite at the time — when he “started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around.” Sorvino said she made multiple excuses to deflect Weinstein’s advances, eventually leaving the room.
Sorvino won an Oscar for her work in Mighty Aphrodite.
The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.
Weinstein, through his lawyer, has denied all “allegations of non-consensual sex” against him.
Sorvino explained her decision to come forward in a piece for TIME last month, writing, “I have lived in vague fear of Harvey Weinstein for over 20 years. At the time I don’t think I even knew what happened — him using business-related situations to try and press himself sexually on a young woman in his employ — qualified as sexual harassment. But as a woman who routinely advocates for women and girls who have been victimized in my role as Goodwill Ambassador with the United Nations, and as a mother, I could no longer remain silent.”