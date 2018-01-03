Paul Sorvino Threatens to Kill Harvey Weinstein Over His Daughter Mira's Allegations

Mira Sorvino‘s dad is speaking out harshly against Harvey Weinstein.

Paul Sorvino threatened Weinstein after his daughter accused the former Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment.

“If I meet [Weinstein] on the street — he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across, I think he’ll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically,” Paul Sorvino told TMZ.

He added, “He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b—-. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf—er. Real simple.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Paul said he was completely unaware of his daughter’s alleged experience with Weinstein and described his reaction to learning about the allegations as “furious,” adding, “If I had known it, he would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

“My daughter’s … a courageous and a wonderful human being, and doesn’t deserve to have been treated that way by this pig,” Sorvino added. “This pig will get his comeuppance. The law will get him. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail.”

