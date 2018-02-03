Movies
'Likable Dad' Paul Rudd Is Named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year — See the Photos
Paul Rudd was named 2018’s Man of the Year by Harvard’s famous Hasty Pudding Theatricals group.
Posted on
More
1 of 5
On Friday, Paul Rudd recieved the 2018 Man of the Year award by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The actor was roasted by members of the elite university’s theater organization, who made fun of everything from his former job as a bar mitzvah disc jockey to his youthful appearance and recurring roles as the "likable dad." Rudd was also resented with an Ant-Man themed bra, which he happily posed in while recieving his award.
2 of 5
During a press conference for the event, Rudd revealed to reporters that he was rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl -- a bold statement to make considering he was in the New England Patriots' home turf.
3 of 5
“I am absolutely, 100 percent rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles `cause I’m tired of the Patriots. I know exactly where I’m at, but I’m not gonna suck up,” The Kansas City Chiefs fan insisted. “I respect what they’ve done. I think the combination of [head coach Bill] Belichick and [quarterback Tom] Brady is the greatest in the history of the game. I give them props and respect them, [but] I’m not a Patriots’ fan and I hope they lose.”
4 of 5
“But here’s the thing: I don’t really care for the Eagles, either, so go Chiefs,” he added with a chuckle.
5 of 5
Rudd also weighted in on Hasty Pudding Theatrical’s new rule that women will be cast in its shows – a decision that was announced recently when Mila Kunis was named the 2018 Woman of the Year. “I think it’s great," he said. "It’s great.”
See Also
More
More
Halle Berry Breaks Silence on Former Manager's Sexual Harassment Accusations: 'I'm Livid That He Used Me'
Mallrats Actor Jeremy London Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence
Bill & Ted Star Alex Winter Says He Was Sexually Abused as a Child Actor
James Franco's High School Removes His Artwork After Sexual Harassment Allegations