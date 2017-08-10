People

Watch Paul McCartney, Bono and Adam Levine Lead Star-Studded Video in Fight Against Climate Change

By @russian_ale

Hollywood’s biggest stars are fighting against climate change.

Al Gore‘s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power released a YouTube video Thursday featuring a large group of celebrities leading the #BeInconvenient campaign. The campaign encourages people to share why they are inconvenient for the spread of climate change, by listing the reasons they choose to fight it.

Paul McCartney leads off by saying he’s inconvenient “for the future of the planet” and Bono follows by making a plea for the “poorest of the poor” who are hit first “and the worst by climate change.”

Pharrell Williams asks viewers to “do this together” because we’re not on Mars yet, and Adam Levine makes it personal by saying he fights for his “still-growing family.”

Other celebs like Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Randy Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Joe Jonas with DNCE and outspoken activist Shailene Woodley all appear in the short video.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is in theaters now.