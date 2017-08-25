There might be an open spot in the Justice League for Paul Feig after he rushed to Wonder Woman’s defense on Friday.

The Ghostbusters director voiced his support for the new Wonder Woman movie on Twitter today, responding to James Cameron‘s earlier comment that the film is a “step backwards” for feminism.

“I wish James Cameron would realize any great leading roles for women are a step forward. Sarah Connor was awesome & so was Wonder Woman,” Feig tweeted on Friday.

Cameron, 63, recently told The Guardian, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

He added, “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon,” he said of the character he created for the Terminator franchise. “She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

The Titanic director’s comments about the film –which grossed $800 million in August –sparked immediate backlash on social media.

The film’s leading lady Gal Gadot has spoken out about the impact the film has had on women across the globe, recently telling Rolling Stone that the film’s success is a signal that “the world was ready for a female-driven action movie.”

Director Jenkins has also spoken out about those who have found fault with Wonder Woman’s image and sex appeal.

“I get frustrated by people who think that they’re defending [Wonder Woman] by trying to make her lesser,” Jenkins, 46, told the Los Angeles Times. “When people get super critical about her outfit, who’s the one getting crazy about what a woman wears? That’s who she is; that’s Wonder Woman. I want her to look like my childhood fantasy.”