From His Dirty Dancing Jacket to that Iconic Ghost Shirt, See the Patrick Swayze Treasures Going Up for Auction Next Month

REMEMBERING PATRICK SWAYZE

"After Patrick passed away, I meticulously packed away all of his clothing items," his widow, Lisa Niemi, recounts to PEOPLE. "I always figured at some point, I would do an auction. If I kept all of these wonderful items, it'd be in a box." So she teamed with Julien's Auctions to sell a variety of Swayze's personal and professional affects, happening April 28 and 29 in Los Angeles. The process of deciding what to give up, however, was not easy for the actress. "Every item that I've gone through tells a story, and I want people to know that. It says so much about him and who he was," she says. A portion of proceeds from the sale will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, an organization Niemi has worked with since Swayze lost his battle with the disease eight years ago.