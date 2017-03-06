Movies

From His Dirty Dancing Jacket to that Iconic Ghost Shirt, See the Patrick Swayze Treasures Going Up for Auction Next Month

By @lizmcneil

1 of 8

 

REMEMBERING PATRICK SWAYZE

"After Patrick passed away, I meticulously packed away all of his clothing items," his widow, Lisa Niemi, recounts to PEOPLE. "I always figured at some point, I would do an auction. If I kept all of these wonderful items, it'd be in a box." So she teamed with Julien's Auctions to sell a variety of Swayze's personal and professional affects, happening April 28 and 29 in Los Angeles. The process of deciding what to give up, however, was not easy for the actress. "Every item that I've gone through tells a story, and I want people to know that. It says so much about him and who he was," she says. A portion of proceeds from the sale will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, an organization Niemi has worked with since Swayze lost his battle with the disease eight years ago.

2 of 8

 

DIRTY DANCING LEATHER JACKET

Estimated to go for: $4,000-$6,000

"It's gorgeous as a jacket," Niemi says. "He loved that jacket. He wore it for photo shoots, in his everyday life, on his motorcycle. So it was more than Dirty Dancing — he did that with a lot of his movie clothes."

3 of 8

 

GHOST SILK SHIRT

Estimated to go for: $2,000-$4,000 (with shoes)

"Patrick actually suggested this shirt for Ghost because he had worn a similar type of fabric in another movie, and it photographed really well," Niemi says. "He had those shirts hanging in his personal closet all the time. He didn't wear them, but they were always in his closet in case he wanted to put one on."

4 of 8

Julien's Auctions

POINT BREAK O'NEILL WETSUIT

Estimated to go for: $2,000-$4,000

"Point Break was one of his favorite movies," Niemi shares. "He spent a lot of time training for it." Two wetsuits were made for Swayze to wear while filming; one featured extra padding around the sternum to keep him comfortable while shooting, since, according to Niemi, he had a "very pronounced sternum and it would hurt him when he was on the board to have that bone be right on the board, too."

5 of 8

Julien's Auctions

POINT BREAK SURFBOARD

Estimated to go for: $4,000-$6,000

Niemi says surfing "was one of the harder things" Swayze ever tried to learn and master — but he did it for Point Break. Similar to the accommodations in the wetsuit for his comfort, the surfboard was custom made, too, with a small cutout where his sternum would hit.

6 of 8

Julien's Auctions

TO WONG FOO MEMORABILIA

Estimated to go for: $6,000-$8,000

"Patrick loved doing that part," Niemi says of his role as Vida in the 1995 film. "On his last day of shooting, he was kind of dawdling in front of the mirror. I asked, 'What's going on?' He said, 'It's my last chance to look pretty. I wouldn't go home with me at closing time, but I know a lot of guys that would.' He spent a lot of time in hair and makeup, transforming himself. He had a wonderful makeup person; it was like making a work of art every day."

7 of 8

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

BALMAIN TUXEDO

Estimated to go for: TBD

"This was the first tux he actually owned — he bought it on one of our first trips to Europe. Before that, he always rented a tux," Niemi explains of the ensemble he wore to the 1989 Academy Awards. "It was quite a treat." The strapless taffeta dress she wore that evening is part of the lot, too.

8 of 8

Julien's Auctions

CHILDHOOD ITEMS

Estimated to go for: TBD

A collection of his baby clothes, shoes and toys includes a note from Swayze's mother on a card that reads, 'Today You Are 1 Year Old.' "I kept that in my closet and would never look at it, whereas I could share it with somebody and they would treasure it," Niemi says of the decision to move forward with the auction. "I'm going to be able to share this, Patrick's incredible life, with other people."

