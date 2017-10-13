Patricia Arquette Details 'Weird' Encounter with Oliver Stone After Meeting for a 'Very Sexual' Movie

Patricia Arquette has detailed an encounter with Oliver Stone that left her feeling “weird.”

The actress took to her Twitter Friday to outline a time she was talking to the Platoon director about potentially starring in one of his movies. But after the initial meeting, Arquette said she began to feel increasingly uncomfortable.

“Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie. We talked about the material which was very sexual. The meeting was professional,” the Oscar winner, 49, said. “Then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It’s not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it.”

After receiving the roses, Arquette said his assistant called her to “make sure I got them.” She thanked them and was later invited to a screening of his 1994 movie Natural Born Killers.

Since the actress “felt weird” about his actions, she decided to ask her boyfriend at the time to go with her. That’s when she had an encounter with Stone, according to Arquette.

“The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom,” she said in her tweets. “He said ‘Why did you bring him?’ I said ‘Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn’t be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver.'”

Arquette said she “never heard about the movie again & didn’t care to.” The actress later added that she was coming forward to demonstrate “the craggy and uncertain terrain women negotiate in Entertainment and all businesses.”

Arquette’s tweets came after Stone initially defended Harvey Weinstein amid the sexual harassment allegations against the movie mogul. On Thursday, Stone, 71, told reporters that “It’s not easy what [Weinstein is] going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him.”

After receiving criticism online for his remarks, Stone later released a statement on Facebook in which he commended Weinstein’s alleged victims for coming forward. He also announced that he would not work with The Weinstein Company on its Guantanamo series.

Before Stone issued his follow-up statement, a former Playboy model accused the director of groping her. Carrie Stevens wrote in a Facebook post that she wasn’t surprised by Stone’s initial comments.

“Two of a kind! When I heard about Harvey, the first person I though of was Oliver Stone, and it figures .. here he is …” Stevens, 48, wrote in the post. “I was only 22 years old. Oliver walked past me & grabbed my boob as he waltzed out the front door of a party.”

In accounts in the New York Times, the New Yorker and elsewhere, more than 20 women have spoken out against Weinstein, with allegations including forced oral sex, groping and harassment.