Pamela Anderson Swims in Glittering Gown During Spain Visit

Pamela Anderson is on a roll!

Fresh off of her showstopping Cannes Film Festival appearance (and an equally dazzling trip to Monaco), the Baywatch beauty took her headline-making style to Marbella, Spain, where she had some beach fun on Saturday as she attended the opening of the new exclusive club Playa Padre.

The 49-year-old wasn’t afraid to let her hair down at the event, and frolicked in the sea while wearing a glittering gown. The floor-length dress boasted deep, sheer cutouts at the sides, back and shoulders.

Anderson appeared to be having the time of her life as she cut the ribbon at the new business alongside Maria Bravo. Bravo’s Instagram account is riddled with photos of the actress fresh out of the water — and partying in her soaking wet duds.

The outing comes just one week after Anderson stepped out at the famous festival looking almost unrecognizable. Before taking Spain by storm, the actress attended Formula 1’s Amber Lounge Fashion show in Monaco wearing a sleek sexy gown.

I adore you @pamelaanderson ! Thank you for coming to my hometown #marbella @playapadre #socialresponsability #empowermentofwomen #love #crazybutfree 😘😘💕💕 A post shared by Maria Bravo (@mariarbravo) on May 28, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Anderson’s rumored beau, Julian Assange, has been notably absent from Anderson’s side in recent days. (She called Assange “one of my favorite people” in March.)

Anderson has frequently visited Assange, 45, at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he claimed political asylum in 2012 to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted.

Although Anderson has described her relationship with Assange as “challenging,” she has continued to spend time with the WikiLeaks founder because she enjoys the deep conversations they have together.

“We talk about the world,” she previously told PEOPLE. “He’s a very good teacher. Julian is one of my favorite people. He is a refugee. He might be the most famous refugee of our time — famous for being persecuted.”