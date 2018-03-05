Pamela Anderson Believed She Had a 'Special Power to Kill' After Her Molester Died Unexpectedly

Pamela Anderson feared she had “special powers” after a babysitter she claimed molested her as a child was killed in a car accident just one day after the actress wished her dead.

The revelation came from an interview the Baywatch star, 50, did on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that aired Saturday night on ITV.

“I had a babysitter, and she molested me for I think a year. I was between the ages of 4 and 8, somewhere in there,” Anderson said. “I remember wishing her dead, and she ended up dying the next day in her graduation in a car accident.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘Okay, now I’ve killed her. I’m magic. I can’t tell my parents about this and I’ve killed her,’ so I started believing that I had this special power to kill people.”

Anderson recalled being terrified to tell her parents about her supposed ability, telling Morgan that she didn’t tell them about the scary coincidence until “years later.”

I'm still waiting @pamfoundation… 'Now I've seen the whole show, and the amazing reaction to it, I withdraw my earlier needless criticisms & would now like to say: "Thank you Piers!"' pic.twitter.com/NcjxUgbYrw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

Anderson revealed in 2014 that she was a victim of sexual abuse, saying she had been molested by her female babysitter in addition to being raped by an acquaintance.

“I went to a friend’s boyfriend’s house and his older brother decided to teach me backgammon, which led into a back massage, which led into rape,” she said at the launch of The Pamela Anderson Foundation, an advocacy for animal rights. “He was 25 years old and I was 12.”

However, the Playboy model received backlash after suggesting Harvey Weinstein’s accusers shouldn’t have allowed themselves to be alone with him.

“When I came to Hollywood, of course I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense,” she said during a November appearance on Megyn Kelly Today. “Just common sense: don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone enters a door in a bathrobe, leave. These things that are common sense.”

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”