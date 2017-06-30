Is Pamela Anderson Dating French Soccer Star Adil Rami?

Does Pamela Anderson have a new French beau?

The former Baywatch star, 49, was seen kicking it with French soccer star Adil Rami, 31, in St. Tropez on Thursday, where the two shared a cozy dinner at La Gioa restaurant.

The duo sparked rumors in the French media after they were spotted out together in Nice over a week ago. They’ve also reportedly been seen spending time together around St. Tropez.

Rami, who born on the island of Corsica to Moroccan parents, played defense for Sevilla FC and the French national team. He earned himself the nickname “Shrek” because, as ESPN explained in 2011, Rami “eats voraciously and has been known, just occasionally, to belch. Loudly.”

What Anderson’s budding relationship with Rami means for her other rumored love interest, Julian Assange, remains unclear. The controversial Wikileaks founder remains holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The actress was first spotted visiting him there last October, and she’s written about her numerous visits to him in several lengthy posts on her website.

Anderson recently announced plans to open a restaurant to support Assange’s release. She’s proposed opening an all-vegan pop-up in the South of France for 50 nights and says she has invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife to attend.

“Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum,” she wrote in an online tribute to Assange.

Assange has claimed political asylum at the embassy since 2012 in order to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. Assange has said he fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.