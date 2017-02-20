OscarsWeNeed: Twitter Dreams Up Hilarious New Academy Award Categories

While Hollywood gears up for Sunday night’s Academy Awards — which will cap off a buzzy award season honoring entertainment heavyweights — Twitter users are busy brainstorming a slew of categories they think should be recognized in the annual ceremony.

Tagged #OscarsWeNeed, the following standout tweets range from funny to downright poignant — serving as an opportunity to advocate for the creation of more accurate movie trailers (misleading trailers seem to the bane of one Twitter user’s existence) as well as shedding light on the lack of diversity in the film industry (both onscreen and behind-the-scenes).

Whether social media aficionados hope the Academy will one day pay tribute to the many unsung extras in film (see below for one of the industry’s many heroes), or just can’t stand the idea of a ceremony without Nicolas Cage, one thing’s for sure: Twitter has a lot of feelings on the matter.

A Hispanic person to play the role of a Mexican; an Asian person to play the role of a Japanese person; etc., etc. #OscarsWeNeed pic.twitter.com/1vJH7KIwFO — America Hates Us (@AmericaHatesUs) February 20, 2017

Best Single-line (Scripted/Unscripted) and Best Single Spoken Word (Open Category) #OscarsWeNeed 😁 — David L. London (@David_L_London) February 20, 2017

#OscarsWeNeed

Most disappointing sex scene — TrollmanderAndCheif (@ElPresidenTroll) February 20, 2017

#OscarsWeNeed Achievement in Misleading Trailers — Greg Bernhard (@GregBernhard) February 20, 2017

The One You Should Wait to See On Demand #OscarsWeNeed — Pablo Medina (@TalentExch_Gigs) February 20, 2017

Best Use of Stuffed Animals to Explain an Unconstitutional Executive Order#OscarsWeNeed pic.twitter.com/E3h31CLxKp — Radical Moose Lamb (@OccamsHacksaw) February 20, 2017

#OscarsWeNeed Best portrayal of a teenager by someone who's actually in their mid 30s — Derek Griffin (@Yorkdel) February 20, 2017

Best Screenplay Adaptation of An Original Play Based on Book Title Derived From An Original Score By Best New Artist of Year #OscarsWeNeed — David L. London (@David_L_London) February 20, 2017

#OscarsWeNeed Best Nicolas Cage Performance of the Year pic.twitter.com/Gpqk12vdYV — Joe Barden (@JoeBarden1) February 20, 2017

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.

PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live, sponsored by Eyelove, will stream live on the free PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) app – as well as on the websites for PEOPLE, EW, InStyle, Essence and Time.