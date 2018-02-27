Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Oscars speeches are memorable for a number of reasons: The winners are usually some combination of nervous, overwhelmed and, well, speechless. They use the platform to make political stances and give heart-melting shout-outs to loved ones. And every once in a while, those onstage are so in the moment that their compose slips. Whether the censors were quick enough to bleep colorful language or a curse got through to the broadcast, we won’t be forgetting these speeches anytime soon.

2016: Kevin Hart Introducing The Weeknd

The internet is still scratching their heads over this one. Kevin Hart delivered a moving speech about diversity while presenting at the 2016 Academy Awards, but a censor in Hart’s speech left many social media users wondering just what the comedian said.

“I want to applaud all of the actors and actresses of color that didn’t get nominated tonight,” the 36-year-old comedian said, addressing the #OscarsSoWhite controversy that plagued the award ceremony after people of color were shut out of all acting categories for the second year in a row. “At the end of the day we love what we do, we’re breaking major ground doing it,” he continued. “These problems of today will eventually become problems of the old. Let’s not let this negative issue of diversity beat us, let’s continue to do what we do best.” Amid an onslaught of applause, it seemed that the comedian gave a “congratulations” to his fellow actors and actresses of color, but the comedian’s final statement – as well as the audience’s applause – was bleeped out.

2016: Mad Max: Fury Road Sound Editor Mark Mangini While Accepting the Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Mark Mangini dropped the F-bomb when he and David White accepted the Oscar for Best Sound Editing on Mad Max: Fury Road. While the video above is uncensored, those watching at home saw a bleeped version. “I’m gonna hear it from my wife, so that’s about as big a regret as one can have,” Mangini later said backstage.

2015: Patricia Arquette While Accepting the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Boyhood

As she composed herself to accept her award, Arquette muttered a word that didn’t get past the Oscars censors. While we didn’t hear that part of her speech, we did hear her epic, meme-inducing call for wage equality.

2012: T.J. Martin While Accepting the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for Undefeated

T.J. Martin is also guilty of dropping an F-bomb during the telecast. In this case, he said it while shouting out his fellow nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category. “First and foremost I want to apologize for that,” the filmmaker later said backstage. “I don’t think that was the classiest thing in the world, however, with that said it did come from the heart. It was absolutely spontaneous and there’s no way in the world I thought this would happen. This is the most insane thing that’s ever happened.”

2011: Melissa Leo While Accepting the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Fighter

Arguably the most well-known F-bomb drop in Oscars history is credited to Melissa Leo. The actress, who appeared visibly nervous, dropped the curse while joking that Kate Winslet made accepting an Oscar look “easy.” While the video above is censored, it looks like the word wasn’t bleeped during the broadcast. Leo later discussed the moment while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “What I do know, I thought later on after it caused such a stir, is I was talking about Kate and remembering two years ago when I had been [at the Oscars] and this past summer, I got to work with Kate Winslet … She’s delightful and curses like a sailor all the time.”

