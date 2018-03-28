Oscars President John Bailey Staying in Job as Academy Dismisses Sexual Harassment Claim

The organization that awards the Oscars says a sexual harassment complaint against its president, John Bailey, has been dismissed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement on Tuesday night confirming it is taking no further action on the claim after an internal investigation.

“The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter,” read the statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the Board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains President of the Academy.”

According to THR, after the Academy membership committee “unanimously agreed that no further action was merited on this matter” they passed their findings on to the full board of governors, which ultimately agreed with the original conclusions.

While it was originally reported that three sexual harassment complaints were filed against Bailey earlier this month, the Academy said in the statement on Tuesday that “there was only one claim under consideration which was received on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.”

The Academy did not release details of the complaint.

“The Academy respects the confidentiality of both the claimant and John Bailey, and will refrain from discussing the specifics regarding the claim,” read the statement.

John Bailey

On Saturday, Bailey denied the allegation in a memo sent to the organization’s staff.

In the memo, obtained by THR and Variety, Bailey called the reports “false” and said they “have only served to tarnish my 50-year career.”

Bailey said there was a “single named complaint” from more than a decade ago regarding an allegation “in which I am alleged to have to attempted to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen.”