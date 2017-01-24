Oscars Nominations Snubs and Surprises: What, No Amy Adams? Or Taraji P. Henson?

The Oscars certainly knows how to keep us on our toes.

While movies like La La Land and Manchester by the Sea are up for awards in several categories, as expected, this year’s Academy Award nominations were full of many notable snubs and surprises. While actors Taraji P. Henson, Amy Adams and Hugh Grant were overlooked, Viggo Mortensen managed to snag a spot in the Best Actor category. And at yet another awards show, Finding Dory couldn’t make it despite its pledge to “just keep swimming.”

Keep reading for a breakdown of the biggest shocks from this morning’s announcement leading up to the biggest night in films.

Snub: Taraji P. Henson

The math just doesn’t add up.

Despite Hidden Figures receiving such positive reviews, lead actress Henson failed to score a nomination for her portrayal of Katherine Johnson, the African-American mathematician who helped send the first American astronauts into space.

Janelle Monáe was also sidelined despite a solid performance.

It wasn’t a total miss for Hidden Figures, though: After Henson’s snub, the film — which nabbed a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at for Screen Actors Guild Awards — pulled through with a spot in the Best Picture category.

In addition, Octavia Spencer received a mention in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Snub: Amy Adams

Despite a critically acclaimed performance in Arrival, the five-time Oscar nominee won’t have another shot at taking home the statue this year. In a tight Best Actress category that included Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone, Adams failed to make an appearance.

Emily Blunt, who received recognition for the SAG Awards, also didn’t make the cut — although that would have been a bigger shock.

It’s been 21 years since Gibson, who welcomed his ninth child last week, won Best Picture and Best Director for Braveheart. Despite a series of controversies in the early 2000s, nominations for Best Director and Best Picture for Hacksaw Ridge (Gibson’s first directorial effort since 2006’s Apocalypto) have solidified his comeback to Hollywood.

Snub: Hugh Grant

The Florence Foster Jenkins actor will have to wait a bit longer for his first Oscar nomination.

Despite SAG and BAFTA nominations for best supporting actor and a Golden Globes lead actor spot, Grant failed to secure a slot. Instead, Michael Shannon snagged the final opening in the best Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Nocturnal Animals. (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, also of Nocturnal Animals, won the category at the Golden Globes but did not make the cut for the Academy Awards.)

Surprise: Viggo Mortensen

Mortensen said it best himself: “It’s the little movie that could.”

After the actor scored a Golden Globe nomination for his role as the patriarch of a family who is forced to reintegrate into society after living in isolation for a decade, the Screen Actors Guild also honored Mortensen with a nod for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for the summer comedy. Despite his nod still being considered a long shot, the Academy is now adding their accolades.

Snub: Finding Dory

The Pixar sequel fans waited 13 years for the sequel, but it just couldn’t swim its way into awards season. The forgetful yet lovable fish voiced by Ellen DeGeneres scored with reviewers and at the box office (it’s earned over $1 billion worldwide), but was edged out in a year full of strong contenders in the best animated feature film category, including Disney’s Moana and Zootopia.