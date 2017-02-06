From The Great Ziegfeld to La La Land: The Oscars' Love Affair with Movie Musicals

La La Land and Oscar's History with the Movie Musical

With 14 Oscar nominations, Damien Chazelle's hit musical La La Land has already made history — tying All About Eve and Titanic with the most nods amassed by a single film.

It's poised to continue making a run in the history books if it wins — becoming the first movie musical to nab Best Picture in 14 years and the first movie musical in nearly six decades that wasn't adapted from a stage musical.

La La Land is just the latest in a long tradition of movie musicals that have caught Oscar's fancy: Here's a tour of the 10 movie musicals that have won Best Picture.