Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Get Their Oscar Redo One Year After Envelopegate

They’re back!

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway proved they can hand out the correct Oscar — and poke some fun at themselves — while presenting the award for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards.

“Presenting is lovelier the second time around,” Dunaway, 77, joked.

Rumors that the duo, who famously announced the wrong Best Picture winner at last year’s ceremony due to an envelope fiasco, would present again began swirling after they were spotted at a rehearsal on Thursday.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at the 2018 Oscars Kevin Winter/Getty

The 2017 ceremony ended in chaos after Beatty, 80, and Dunaway mistakenly named La La Land the Best Picture winner on stage after they were accidentally handed the envelope for Emma Stone’s Best Actress award, rather than Moonlight‘s winning card. The moment was soon dubbed Envelopegate by social media.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at the 20178 Oscars Kevin Winter/Getty Images

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm behind the Oscars, took responsibility for the mishap, saying their accountants handed the presenters the wrong envelope.

But days before the awards show, producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd said they were optimistic that this year’s ceremony would go off without a hitch.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

“I don’t think we’re haunted … I really don’t think Mike and I are as worried about the envelopes … it would really be crazy if anything [like that] happened [this year], but we are more aware that unexpected moments can happen on a live show,” Todd told PEOPLE. “I don’t think it will be envelope-related but who knows what else it could be! We couldn’t have imagined that (envelope mix-up) before it happened, so you never know.”