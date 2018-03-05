Rita Wilson Posts Adorable Throwback to First Oscars with Husband Tom Hanks

Talk about a throwback!

Rita Wilson celebrated husband Tom Hanks’ big night at the Oscars on Sunday night with an adorable look back at their first Academy Awards red carpet together.

Wilson tweeted a photo of the longtime couple walking the carpet at the 1987 Academy Awards.

“@tomhanks and I at our very first Academy Awards ceremony,” she captioned the black-and-white shot.

In the photo, a young Hanks is seen waving to the crowd as he walks with Wilson on his arm.

Hanks’ latest film The Post is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s ceremony. Meryl Streep is also up for an award for her role in the film.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

And while their styles might have changed over the years, Hanks and Wilson, both 61, have proved they are more in love than ever.

“I wish there was a secret, you know. We just like each other. You start there,” Hanks previously said about what it takes for a successful marriage.

“I still can’t believe my wife goes out with me,” he added. “If we were in high school and I was just funny, I’d never have the courage to talk to her.”

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Hanks also previously said his marriage to Wilson has been easy.

“They say it must be hard work. No it’s not,” Hanks said. “Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and its actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it.”

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.