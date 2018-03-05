Tiffany Haddish Says She's Going to Ask Meryl Streep 'to Be My Mama' at the 2018 Oscars

Tiffany Haddish was thrilled to honor her Eritrean culture and her dad’s wishes with her Oscars look on Sunday night, and she was also excited for the opportunity to meet one Oscar nominee in particular.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama,” the Girls Trip star, 38, told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Oscars red carpet Sunday, adding, “I’m looking forward to having drinks with Whoopi [Goldberg].”

Haddish honoring her Eritrean heritage at the Academy Awards in L.A. March 4 David Fisher/Shutterstock

Streep, 68, is up for Best Lead Actress for her role as Katharine Graham, The Washington Post’s first female publisher, in Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Haddish will be presenting — something else she told Seacrest she was excited about on Oscars night — and had been on hand in January to help announce the nominees.

The actress also listed “nae nae’ing with everyone” at the afterparties as the last part of the evening that she can’t wait for. Haddish also expressed that she’d been a longtime fan of Seacrest.

“I remember when you first started,” she told the TV personality. “I was watching.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.