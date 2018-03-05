Unstoppable Tiffany Haddish Climbs Over a Rope to Meet Meryl Streep at the Oscars — and Curtsies

If you needed further proof that Tiffany Haddish is one of the most relatable stars in Hollywood, look no further.

The breakout Girls Trip actress made her Oscars debut at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday — and when she spotted Meryl Streep down the press line on the red carpet, nothing could stop her from meeting the icon face-to-face. Without skipping a beat, she expertly hitched up her gown (a traditional Eritrean dress she wore in tribute to her late father) and climbed right over a velvet rope separating her and Streep, 68.

Streep was delighted to meet Haddish in return and the two exchanged a few words while fans cheered on wildly. But before they parted ways, Haddish, 38, made sure to pay her respects to the Oscar-winner and 2018 nominee with a curtsy.

We are all Tiffany Haddish jumping in front of Meryl Streep to curtsy 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JKLd8UECcg — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

Earlier in the evening, Haddish revealed meeting Streep was on her bucket list.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama,” she told Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet pre-show, adding, “And I’m looking forward to having drinks with Whoopi [Goldberg].”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.