Guillermo Del Toro Dedicates His Oscar for Best Picture to 'Every Young Filmmaker' Watching

And the Oscar goes to… The Shape of Water!

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty returned this year to present the 2018 Academy Award for Best Picture, which this year went to the film’s director, Guillermo Del Toro, producers and its cast.

“Growing up in Mexico as a kid, I was a big admirer of foreign films… like E.T.,” he said, as he double checked the envelope.

Del Toro continued, “A few weeks ago Steven Spielberg said, ‘If you find yourself on the podium, remember you’re part of a legacy, a world of filmmakers and be proud of it.’ I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker, who are showing us how things are done in every country in the world. I was a kid enamored with movies.”

Guillermo Del Toro Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“I thought that this could never happen, it happened. And I want to tell you, everyone that is dreaming of using the genre of fantasy to tell the stories about the things that are real in the world today – you can do it! This is a door. Kick it open and come in!”

His film beat out Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out, The Post, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird.

This is del Toro’s second 2018 Academy Award win as he also took home Best Director. He was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay. He was nominated in 2007 for Best Original Screenplay of Pan’s Labyrinth.

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.