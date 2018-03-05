Twitter Thinks Taraji P. Henson Shaded Ryan Seacrest on Oscars Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson isn’t one to mince words.

Twitter immediately reacted to the actress’s red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the television host.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” she said, as she touched the E! host on the chin. “You know what I mean?”

And after talking to Seacrest she told ABC’s Wendi Mclendon-Covey, “I’m great now that I’m in your company.”

"I'm great now that I'm in your company."

Naturally, it didn’t take long for viewers to take to social media to comment on the two moments.

Taraji P. Henson telling Ryan Seacrest about himself…omg,” wrote one Twitter user.

"I'm great now that I'm in your company." –Taraji P. Henson to the interviewer who talked to her right after Ryan Seacrest

“I heard you loud and clear!!” wrote another.

Watching that clip of Taraji P. Henson talking to Ryan Seacrest

But others didn’t interpret the moment with Seacrest as shade, but rather support.

I didn't really feel like Taraji Henson was throwing shade at Ryan Seacrest. I felt like it was the opposite.

Another user pointed out that the two hugged at the end of the interview.

The rest of the Taraji P. Henson & Ryan Seacrest interview that people are acting like didn't happen

Last week, Seacrest again denied stylist Suzy Hardy’s allegations, published in depth in an interview with Variety Monday. She claimed the TV host, now 43, sexually assaulted her multiple times over the six years that she was employed by the network from 2007-13, including grabbing her crotch multiple times.

He initially released a rebuttal in November when the accusations first surfaced. An E! investigation into the claims concluded on Feb. 1 that there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims.” Last week, he accused Hardy of attempting to blackmail him.

In the wake of the detailed Variety interview, there has been a question about whether or not celebrities will stop to speak with Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet to continue showing support for the Time’s Up initiative. However, E! confirmed that business will continue as usual, and he indeed kicked off the network’s red carpet show Sunday night.

