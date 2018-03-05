BB-8 Makes a Hilarious Cameo at the 2018 Oscars Alongside Star Wars Cast

A few guests from a galaxy far, far away stopped by the Oscars.

Star Wars‘ BB-8 made a surprise cameo at the 90th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The beloved robot rolled out on stage to join costars Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran to present the award for Best Animated Short Film. But once in the spotlight, BB-8 had a bone to pick.

“BB-8 wants to know why he’s the only one not dressed in a tuxedo,” said Isaac, interpreting the robot’s beeps.

“It’s delicate — no one would dress him,” explained Tran.

BB-8, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran at the 2018 Academy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty

The intergalactic group also presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film.

“How is BB-8 the only one who knows we are presenting two awards,” asked Tran before reading off the list of nominees.

“He’s the only one who came to rehearsal,” joked Hamill.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is nominated for four awards, including Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score.

But this isn’t the robot’s first time at the awards ceremony. In 2016, BB-8, R2D2 and C-3PO made a special appearance to celebrate Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The 90th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.