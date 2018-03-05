Sarah Paulson, 43, and Holland Taylor, 75, Share a Loving Look at an Oscars Afterparty

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attended their first Oscars party together!

The couple had a glamorous date night at the Vanity Fair soirée at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills across town from the Dolby Theatre where the 2018 Academy Awards were taking place.

Paulson, 43, looked glamorous in a yellow Marc Jacobs gown which she accessorized with black elbow-length gloves and color-coordinated clutch. Meanwhile, Taylor, 75, suited up in a head-to-toe black ensemble including blazer, top, slacks and shoes.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The pair was last seen together in early February when they walked arm-in-arm in New York City.

Paulson revealed in a recent interview with The Edit that she was advised to hide her almost three-year relationship with Taylor.

RELATED: See the Complete Winners List for the 2018 Oscars!

“Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: ‘I think you have to be careful, I’m afraid it’s going to affect your career negatively,’ ” she shared. “I was like what? It never occurred to me at all.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paulson also told the outlet that her love life is “the least interesting thing about me” but people find her relationship with the actress who is over three decades years her senior “fascinating and odd.”

She also told The Edit of telling Taylor “I love you” during her 2016 Emmys acceptance speech.

“And then I thought, why would I not? The fact that I’m having this thought is wrong. I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone see to validate that, or tell me it’s okay,” Paulson said.

RELATED GALLERY: ‘I’m Trying to Soak It All In’: The Best Quotes from the Oscars Red Carpet

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The couple originally met a dinner party about a decade ago. Though dating someone else at the time, Paulson thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen,” she said to the New York Times in March 2016.

They crossed paths a few years later, at which point they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged direct messages and decided to go out for dinner.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.