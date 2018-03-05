Sandra Bullock Jokes That If She Presented with Gal Gadot, 'It’d be Like Looking in the Mirror'

Sandra Bullock wanted to turn back time at Sunday night’s Oscars.

The Ocean’s 8 actress, 53, took the stage to present the Cinematography category, but wanted the lighting at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles adjusted before she proceeded to announce the nominees.

“Wow, it’s bright,” she said after taking the stage. “It’s really bright. Guys, the set looks amazing, everything looks really great. The lighting is really well lit, but can we just dim it just a little bit so I can go back to my 40s?”

As the lighting team started to bring down the lights, Bullock reacted, “A little lower. Thirty-nine, keep going, 38. Thirty-five, now that’s a sweet spot!”

Once she felt comfortable with a much darker spotlight, PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2015 winner joked, “Thank goodness I’m not presenting with Gal Gadot tonight, it’d be like looking in the mirror for her.”

Gadot, 32, laughed and clapped in the audience.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.