Salma Hayek's Favorite Moment at the Oscars Was When She Got a Foot Massage

Salma Hayek may have looked effortlessly stylish at the Oscars but that beauty came with a bit of pain.

The actress, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2003 for Frida, shared a photo of her foot being massaged during the show on Wednesday.

“One of my favorite moments of the #oscars happened during a comercial [sic] break 👠 uno de mis momentos favoritos de los oscares pasó durante los comerciales #feet #love,” she wrote in the caption.

While she didn’t tag the photo, it’s likely her husband, François-Henri Pinault, was the one providing comfort as he accompanied her on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault David Fisher/Shutterstock

The actress also shared her other favorite moment from the Oscars, sharing a selfie of herself with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend Joe LoCicero, smiling in the background.

“I was so #happy to have #Ginarodriguez so close #hereisgina feliz de tener a Gina Rodriguez cerca de mi #latinpride #happy #oscars,” Hayek wrote in the caption.

Hayek presented a video montage on equality and representation at the awards show on Sunday alongside fellow Harvey Weinstein accusers Ashley Judd and Annabella Sciorra.

“Hi, it’s nice to see you all again, it’s been a while,” Sciorra said before the crowd applauded. “It’s an honor to be here tonight. This year, many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged.”

“The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices. Joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying time’s up,” Judd said.

Hayek added, “So we salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, race and ethnicity to tell their stories.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“And we look forward to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us,” Judd continued.

In a New York Times op-ed, Hayek, 51, detailed her experiences with Weinstein through the course of the making of the 2002 Miramax Frida Kahlo biopic Frida — claiming, among other things, that he had once threatened to kill her when she refused his advances.

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek Claims ‘Monster’ Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Kill Her If She Refused His Demands

“The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t,'” she claimed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously denied “all of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma” — though he did admit to “boorish behavior.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.