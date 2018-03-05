'I'm Trying to Soak It All In': The Best Quotes from the Oscars Red Carpet
See what the stars are saying ahead of the 2018 Academy Awards
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 10
"He said, 'You owe me money!'"
— Chadwick Boseman, on thanking Denzel Washington for paying for his Oxford theater program, on ABC's Red Carpet Show
2 of 10
"If it would be up to me, it would be in the garage to keep me humble."
— Viola Davis, joking about keeping her Oscar in her office, on ABC's Red Carpet Show
3 of 10
"It's been hanging in my closet and I go and stroke it now and then. I just love — it was an amazing night. They didn't have a red carpet then, it was so different."
— Rita Moreno, on why she's wearing the same dress she wore at the 1962 Oscars, on the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live
4 of 10
"I think I'm gonna try and cool it on the tears this time."
— Kelly Marie Tran, on refraining from crying at the Oscars, on ABC's Red Carpet Show
5 of 10
"I'm out of my comfort zone. The Oscars are such a big deal. I’m trying to soak it all in and not mess it up."
— Lindsey Vonn, on why she thinks the Oscars are a bigger deal than the Olympics, on the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live
6 of 10
"If you're meant to do this, you will find a way."
— Richard Jenkins, on his advice for aspiring actors, on ABC's Red Carpet Show
7 of 10
"… I would die. They can leave my body on the red carpet."
—Adam Rippon, on what would happen if he met Meryl Streep at the Oscars, on the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live
8 of 10
"Mark came in time for 12 hours and this is how we are spending it."
— Kelly Ripa, on how she and husband Mark Consuelos are spending their Sunday night, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
9 of 10
"If they called me I could have out on a blond wig and done a triple axel for them, but I’ll be around for the sequel."
— Mirai Nagasu, joking about having been able to help in I, Tonya, on People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live
10 of 10
"I saw natural talent and complete confidence."
— Matthew McConaughey, praising Timothée Chalamet's performance in Call Me By Your Name, on ABC's Red Carpet Show
