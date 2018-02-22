Live from the Red Carpet! Catch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Oscars Pre-Show

On March 4, before Hollywood’s stars can take the stage to accept their awards, they’ll make their way down the Oscars red carpet — and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live streaming pre-show will bring you all the action as it happens.

Starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle will host the pre-show live from the red carpet bleachers at PEOPLE’s sixth annual Oscar® Fan Experience, where he will join 300 VIP guests to chat about nominees, predictions, and the evening’s biggest trends and fashions with PEOPLE style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and Entertainment Weekly senior writer Sara Vilkomerson.

Viewers watching the pre-show via livestream on Twitter can send in questions about Hollywood’s biggest night using the hashtag #RedCarpetLive. PEOPLE deputy editor J.D. Heyman, PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and Entertainment Weekly digital staff editor Gerrad Hall will also interview celebrities and offer commentary from two different locations on the red carpet.

The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream for 90 minutes on PeopleTV (the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly) in collaboration with Twitter and will be available globally via @PeopleTV for Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out audience.

The pre-show will also be available for streaming on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

“The OSCARS is the ultimate red carpet event for people who love movies, glamorous stars, and fashion,” said Jess Cagle. “This year PEOPLE and EW are offering even more live red carpet pre-show coverage featuring celebrity interviews and style commentary, plus the opportunity to interact with fans on-site in the red carpet bleachers along with movie enthusiasts on social media leading up to the broadcast.”

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, March 4, with the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.