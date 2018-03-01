See Which 2018 Oscar Nominees Have Already Made History

OCTAVIA SPENCER

With her Best Supporting Actress nod for her work in The Shape of Water, Octavia Spencer became the first African-American actress to earn back-to-back Oscar nominations, and she officially tied with Viola Davis as the most nominated black actress in Oscars history (both have three nods).

However, if she wins on Sunday, Spencer will officially become the most decorated African-American actress in the Academy's history, having previously won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Help.