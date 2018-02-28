The 2018 Oscar Nominees' Most Adorable Throwback Photos
From Saoirse at her first ceremony to Timothée’s mama’s boy moment, see proof the Academy Award nominees were once starry-eyed kids
Posted on
More
1 of 9
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
The Best Actor hopeful celebrated the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards with a throwback from the 2013 ceremony. "Same date, 5 years later : THE QUEEN #sagawards," he captioned the pic of him and his mom, Nicole Fender.
2 of 9
JORDAN PEELE
A 9-year-old Peele was already showing his love for movies with a Beetlejuice costume. The Get Out mastermind is now up for Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Picture.
3 of 9
SAOIRSE RONAN
Now with her second Best Actress nomination under her belt, Ronan was only 13 years old when she attended the Oscars as a Best Supporting Actress nominee in 2008.
4 of 9
KUMAIL NANJIANI
"I used to have hipper hair," the Best Original Screenplay hopeful captioned an adorable kid pic.
5 of 9
MARGOT ROBBIE
The I, Tonya star and Best Actress nominee showed her soft side with a cute peck from her "big bro."
6 of 9
DENZEL WASHINGTON
The actor's Roman J. Israel, Esq. performance earned himhis eighth Academy Award nomination. He's certainly come a long way from dazzling the yearbook cameras.
7 of 9
OCTAVIA SPENCER
"14 and fab with my friend #vanessaHarris," the Best Supporting Actress honoree wrote on Instagram.
8 of 9
ALLISON JANNEY
Long before playing Tonya Harding's mom in I, Tonya, Janney was just a kid experiencing "#purejoy."
9 of 9
MERYL STREEP
The 21-time nominee is up for Best Actress yet again, this time for The Post.
See Also
More
More
Oprah Says She 'Learned to be Part of the Fun' After Hanging Out with Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling
Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Stopped Smoking Pot — and the Reason She May Try It Again
How Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton Bonded On the Set of Red Sparrow
Emma Thompson Says She Was Crying Over Kenneth Branagh's Infidelity in Love Actually Scene
Stan Lee Reveals Battle with Pneumonia at the Age of 95