The 2018 Oscar Nominees' Most Adorable Throwback Photos

From Saoirse at her first ceremony to Timothée’s mama’s boy moment, see proof the Academy Award nominees were once starry-eyed kids

By @lydsprice

Posted on

More

1 of 9

Timothée Chalamet/Instagram

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET 

The Best Actor hopeful celebrated the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards with a throwback from the 2013 ceremony. "Same date, 5 years later : THE QUEEN #sagawards," he captioned the pic of him and his mom, Nicole Fender. 

2 of 9

Jordan Peele/Twitter

JORDAN PEELE

A 9-year-old Peele was already showing his love for movies with a Beetlejuice costume. The Get Out mastermind is now up for Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Picture. 

3 of 9

Steve Granitz/WireImage

SAOIRSE RONAN

Now with her second Best Actress nomination under her belt, Ronan was only 13 years old when she attended the Oscars as a Best Supporting Actress nominee in 2008. 

4 of 9

Kumail Nanjiani/Instagram

KUMAIL NANJIANI 

"I used to have hipper hair," the Best Original Screenplay hopeful captioned an adorable kid pic. 

5 of 9

Margot Robbie/Instagram

MARGOT ROBBIE

The I, Tonya star and Best Actress nominee showed her soft side with a cute peck from her "big bro." 

6 of 9

Classmates.com

DENZEL WASHINGTON

The actor's Roman J. Israel, Esq. performance earned himhis eighth Academy Award nomination. He's certainly come a long way from dazzling the yearbook cameras.

7 of 9

Octavia Spencer/Instagram

OCTAVIA SPENCER

"14 and fab with my friend #vanessaHarris," the Best Supporting Actress honoree wrote on Instagram

8 of 9

Allison Janney/Instagram

ALLISON JANNEY 

Long before playing Tonya Harding's mom in I, Tonya, Janney was just a kid experiencing "#purejoy." 

9 of 9

 

MERYL STREEP 

The 21-time nominee is up for Best Actress yet again, this time for The Post. 

See Also

More

More