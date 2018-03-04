Nicole Kidman Adorably Surprised a Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to Get Ready for the Oscars

Only in Hollywood.

On Sunday, Nicole Kidman was going about her pre-Oscars duties when she decided to surprise a bus full of unsuspecting passengers aboard an Access Hollywood tour of Los Angeles — giving them the ultimate celebrity experience.

The actress posted a video of the adorable exchange on Instagram, which shows the moment she rolled down her window at a stoplight and said hello.

“Hi, everyone,” she said as they all began squealing in excitement once they recognized her.

“Oh my God,” said one fan. “This is like a dream come true!”

“You look beautiful,” gushed another.

“I haven’t gotten my hair and makeup done yet, so,” said Kidman with a laugh before blowing them a kiss and waving goodbye.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Kidman, 50, isn’t a nominee at the 90th Academy Awards, though she will be presenting.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live this Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT. Download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device, or stream the show on People.com, EW.com, Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

The award show comes at the end of a busy season for Kidman: She recently took home the Emmy and the Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.