Mirai Nagasu is offering up her services for an I, Tonya sequel.

Walking the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards with fellow Olympian and friend Adam Rippon, Nagasu — who recently made history in Pyeongchang by becoming the first U.S. female figure skater to land the triple axel during an Olympic competition — revealed she’d be willing to land another one of the notoriously tricky jumps for the film’s sequel.

“I wish they called me,” she joked during People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live.

“If they called me I could have out on a blond wig and done a triple axel for them, but I’ll be around for the sequel,” she added.

“I Tonya, 2” Rippon chimed in.

Tonya Harding was the first female U.S. skater to land the jump in competition, making history when she completed it during the national championship in 1991. Kimmie Meissner also landed the triple axel in a 2005 competition.

While there may never be an I, Tonya sequel, Nagasu, 24, has also expressed real interest in appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

Following a lackluster performance in the individual event during the Olympic games, Nagasu said the one thing she was looking forward to was the chance to appear on the television program.

“I smiled in the middle of my program, which is really rare for me. So I enjoyed myself and I thought of this as my audition for Dancing with the Stars,” she told reporters following her free skate in the women’s figure skating event.

Jokingly, she later explained her desire to be on the show: “I want to be a star.”

Although she later explained to PEOPLE that she made those comments to try and distract herself from the immense pressure to repeat her first Olympic performance of the Games, where she landed the spectacular jump during the team event. The jump helped her team take home a bronze medal.

“I used that as a distraction and I probably should have kept it to myself. … It didn’t come out the way I wanted it to,” Nagasu said.

“My Olympic moment from the individual event was that I was really able to enjoy my skating, and so that meant a lot to me and I didn’t portray that accurately,” she added.

