Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Pose on Oscars Red Carpet Together Following Weinstein Accusations

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino are standing strong.

The actresses, who both accused former producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, met up on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards and posed for photos.

Judd, 49, was one of the first actresses to speak out against Weinstein in October, alleging that he asked her to meet him in a hotel room where, dressed in a bathrobe, pushed her to give him a massage and watch him shower. Sorvino, 50, gave her account just a few days later, saying that Weinstein also brought her to his hotel room where he massaged her shoulders and tried to make further physical advances on her by chased her around the room.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Judd and Sorvino also say that Weinstein blacklisted them in the movie industry, which Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, among others, confirmed.

A spokesperson for Weinstein has denied all allegations against him.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” they said. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Sorvino and Judd, along with hundreds of other women, have spoken out against sexual harassment in all industries — from film to hospitality to food — over the last five months, driving the #MeToo movement. The duo are also among the 300 women in Hollywood who started the Time’s Up movement, to help fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond and establish a legal defense fund, which currently has just over $21 million in donations.

This is the first awards show for Sorvino since she spoke out against Weinstein.

