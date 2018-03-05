Mary J. Blige Sings Emotional Mudbound Ballad at 2018 Oscars Ceremony

Is this the Oscars or a Mary J. Blige concert?

The singer hit the Academy Awards stage Sunday night for a performance of the nominated Mudbound song, “Mighty River.”

Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson introduced Blige, who effortlessly belted out the emotional lyrics.

Blige wore a bold red dress, while a chorus of backup singers stood behind her in a shadow of darkness — giving the song extra power.

Blige, 47, is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her acting performance in the film.

She’s the first person to be nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year.

Along with “Mighty River,” the 2018 Best Original Song nominations include: “Mystery of Love,” from Call Me By Your Name; “Remember Me,” from Coco; “Stand up For Something,” from Marshall, and “This is Me,” The Greatest Showman.

During the ceremony, every nominated song gets the chance to perform live.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.