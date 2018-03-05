Mark Hamill Shares His Favorite Star Wars: The Last Jedi Theory (It Involves a Nudist Colony!)

Spoiler alert!

Mark Hamill has a favorite theory about what happens to his character at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi— but it involves a major spoiler.

During an interview on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show, the 66-year-old Star Wars actor shared one explanation for what happened to Luke Skywalker during the final battle of the film, when (spoiler alert!) his character seemingly meets his demise after vanishing into thin air during a fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

While it remains unclear exactly what happened, Hamill’s favorite theory has to do with a nudist colony.

“My favorite is the fact that maybe he transported to somewhere else. And I thought, ‘Well, if he left his robes behind he’d have to go to a nudist colony,’ ” the 66-year-old explained with a smile.

Hamill also spoke about how “astonishing” it is to be a part of the legendary George Lucas film series.

“When I see the technology and the craftsmenship of these people, it’s just astonishing. That’s why end credits are an hour and a half long, it takes thousands of people to put that together,” he said.

However, he added that most of the special effects don’t actually happen while the actors are on set.

“More and more, as you know, you stand on a green screen and you don’t get to see it until the movie comes out,” he added.

Hamill — who recently announced he was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — previously opened up to PEOPLE about how he was “stunned” when he read the script for The Last Jedi.

“Luke says, ‘It’s time for the Jedi to end.’ This comes from the most optimistic character in the original trilogy,” Hamill said. “I was stunned!”

