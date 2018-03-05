Macaulay Culkin Jokes That Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey Crashed the Oscars in Disguise

Sunday’s Oscars mark the end of an awards season that supported the Time’s Up initiative in response to the #MeToo movement that picked up steam in October when the New York Times published numerous allegations of sexual misconduct from eight women against entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein. The story inspired other victims to come forward, with Kevin Spacey becoming one of the dozens of men to be on the receiving end of accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Weinstein Andreas Rentz/Getty

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

But now that those men have been rejected by Hollywood —Weinstein lost his job and the Weinstein Co. plans to file for bankruptcy; Spacey will no longer lead Netflix’s House of Cards and his role in All the Money in the World was reshot— their awards season glory has waned as well.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

RELATED: Why Anthony Rapp Revealed Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Sexual Advances: ‘I Wanted to Shine a Light’

In light of the actors’ absence from the ceremony on Sunday, Macaulay Culkin joked on Twitter that Weinstein, 65, and Spacey, 58, attempted to crash the Oscars in Los Angeles.

“EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars,” the Home Alone star, 37, wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.



Spacey David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Spacey starred in Baby Driver, which received nominations in the film editing, sound editing and sound mixing categories. However, neither Spacey nor Weinstein have been reported on the Oscars grounds.

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Culkin skipped the Academy Awards, too, sharing on Twitter that he was cooking dinner at home— and composing his script for the next Emoji Movie — while still dressed for the occasion.

“Here’s some things I’m doing instead of watching the #oscars,” he tweeted Sunday. “1. Making ramen”

Here’s some things I’m doing instead of watching the #oscars 1. Making ramen pic.twitter.com/gPL0DDtHVP — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.