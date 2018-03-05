Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Get All Dolled Up for Date Night at Oscars Parties

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth took full advantage of Oscars Sunday without even stepping into the main event.

The cute couple started off their date night at the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party, where the 25-year-old songstress shared a photo with “my favorite men” — her beau as well as John himself.

The couple smiled and laughed as they chatted with the iconic singer at a table in the center of the room, where Ricky Martin and his husband were also seated.

While Hemsworth, 28, rocked a classic black tuxedo and bow tie for the occasion, Cyrus made a statement in a glittery silver Moschino gown with zigzag pink ruched insert. She topped off the look with Sydney Evan jewelry and her hair worn in glamorous waves.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

For the second half of their evening, the duo headed to the Vanity Fair soirée for some post-awards fun.

The singer make a quick change into a black and champagne dress with a high slit in the front by Prabal Gurung with Anne Sisteron jewelry. She also amped up her makeup, adding a swipe of red lipstick for the afterparty.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty

The couple — who first began dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 Nicholas Sparks romance movie The Last Song — kicked off the new year in Hemsworth’s native Australia to celebrate Liam’s 28th birthday with al fresco meals with his parents and sunny dates at the beach.

However, the actor’s older brother Chris shot down rumors that the two had tied the knot, saying Cyrus was “not officially” a member of the family yet in a January radio interview.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.