Kristen Wiig Says Independent Spirit Awards Spoof Was Not a Faye Dunaway Parody

Faye Dunaway is a film icon but the 77-year-old is now known by many for her role in the 2017 Oscar’s Envelopegate after confusing the 2017 best picture winner.

So when Kristen Wiig pretended to be an elderly woman misreading her cue at Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, many thought she was making a joke at Dunaway’s expense.

Dressed in a blonde wig, fur coat, blue dress, and white gloves, the Bridesmaids star, 44, struggled to read presenter Elizabeth Olsen’s name from the prompter as she was joined by co-hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

“I was in no way making fun of Faye Dunaway, who I love and admire,” Wiig tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“I was playing a 110-year-old woman! She couldn’t see the monitor. That’s all it was. Just doing a silly character,” the actress clarifies.

Fans may get a dose of déjà vu during this year’s Oscars ceremony as Dunaway is rumored to be presenting again.

She and Warren Beatty, who famously co-announced the wrong Best Picture winner at last year’s ceremony, were reportedly spotted at Oscars rehearsals on Thursday, reports TMZ.

While it’s unclear what category they are set to present, Dunaway and Beatty won’t shy away from poking fun at last year’s mishap.

“Presenting is better the second time around,” Dunaway reportedly said during rehearsal, according to TMZ, with Beatty replying, “The winner is Gone with the Wind.”

Beatty and Dunaway mistakenly named La La Land the best picture winner on stage at the 89th Oscars after they were accidentally handed the envelope for Emma Stone’s Best Actress award, rather than Moonlight‘s winning card.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm behind the Oscars, took responsibility for the mishap, saying their accountant Brian Cullinan handed the presenters the wrong envelope.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.