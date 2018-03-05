Jordan Peele Thanks Whoopi Goldberg for Inspiring Him with Her 1991 Oscar Win

Jordan Peele was in the same room as one of his mentors when he made history at the 90th Academy Awards.

The Get Out writer/director told a sweet story in the press room — after becoming the first African American to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar on Sunday — about watching Whoopi Goldberg win her Oscar in 1991 when he was 12.

“Whoopi Goldberg, in her acceptance speech for best supporting actress for Ghost, was a huge inspiration to me,” Peele, 39, said. “And when I got nominated, one of the first things I did was reach out and call her and thank her for telling young people who maybe doubted themselves that they could do it. So I hope that this does the same and inspires more people to use their voices.”

Peele tweeted a thank you to the actress on Twitter the next morning as well.

When @WhoopiGoldberg won her Oscar for “Ghost” she practically reached through my TV screen and told young me to follow my dreams. I did, and it worked. Thanks Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/yFCoWdd7Ee — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

In her speech, Goldberg said, “Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted this. I come from New York. As a little kid who came from the projects, you’re the people I watched. You’re the people who made me want to be an actor. I’m proud to be an actor and I’m going to keep on acting.”

Peele talked to PEOPLE about his post-nomination phone call with Goldberg shortly before the Oscars and admitted it was a touching moment for both of them.

“It was an emotional call for me,” Peele said. “She said that my call made her happy, because she sometimes put things out into the world and don’t know where they land. It was a full circle moment for me. It was one for her as well.”

