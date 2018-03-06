Jordan Peele Reveals Where He's Put His Oscar (Hint: It's Placed Near THAT Get Out Chair)

Jordan Peele has a special place to put his Oscar!

The Get Out director, who won for best original screenplay a Sunday’s Academy Awards and made history as the first African-American to do so, revealed he keeps his statute right near one of the most iconic props from his award-winning film.

“This is exactly what it looked like watching my wife give birth,” Peele, 39, jokingly captioned the photo of his new gold trophy face-to-face with the Emmy Award he won in 2016 for Key & Peele.

He and wife Chelsea Peretti, 40, welcomed son Beaumont Gino into the world last summer.

This is exactly what it looked like watching my wife give birth. pic.twitter.com/qDNm3jzZwh — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Btw that IS the GET OUT chair. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 6, 2018

In the background, eagle-eyed followers noticed a brown leather chair similar to the one Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) sat in before he was hypnotized into the Sunken Place.

“Btw that IS the GET OUT chair,” Peele confirmed to a fan thought it was a look-a-like.

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

Following the Oscars ceremony, Peele not only celebrated his victory with wife Peretti but he also celebrated with his former Key & Peele partner Keegan Michael Key.

It was an especially celebratory night for Peele, who is the third first-time director in history to receive Oscar nods for picture, screenplay and director for the same film.

Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

He was congratulated on his Academy Award nod but one of his movie mentors. Peele previously talked to PEOPLE about his post-nomination phone call with Whoopi Goldberg, who he remembers watching win her Oscar in 1991 when he was 12.

Shortly before the 90th telecast, he recalled: “It was an emotional call for me. She said that my call made her happy because she sometimes put things out into the world and don’t know where they land. It was a full circle moment for me. It was one for her as well.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.