Jodie Foster Presents at the 2018 Oscars on Crutches, Joking That Meryl Streep 'I, Tonya'ed Me'

Jodie Foster made her entrance at the 90th annual Academy Awards with a surprising accessory: crutches, and it’s all Meryl Streep‘s fault.

The 55-year-old actress and Oscar winner presented Best Actress alongside fellow Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, joking that Streep had “I, Tonya’ed” her.

Her jab was, of course, a reference to Best Picture nominee I, Tonya — which explores figure skater Tonya Harding’s life before, during and after the infamous 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

Foster and Lawrence, 27, both worked together on 2011’s The Beaver (Lawrence starred in the film alongside Mel Gibson, and Foster directed).

The duo presented Best Actress to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Jodi Foster and Jennifer Lawrence Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Last year’s Best Actor winner, Casey Affleck, 42, bowed out of the presenting duty before the show. Traditionally, the winner of the previous year’s Best Actor Oscar presents the award to the current Best Actress winner. Affleck won the award in 2017 for his role in Manchester By the Sea.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Affleck told the Academy that he would not be appearing at the awards ceremony. “We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year,” the Academy said in a statement at the time.

Affleck has been mired in controversy after past allegations of inappropriate behavior resurfaced before his Oscar win.

Two sexual-harassment lawsuits were filed against Affleck in 2010 by two women who worked with him on the film I’m Still Here. Affleck has denied the allegations, and settled the suits out of court for undisclosed amounts. In the settlement, the actor did not admit any guilt. He and his accusers are barred from discussing details of the case.

Casey Affleck with his Oscar EPA/JEFF LIPSKY

In a post-Oscars interview with the Boston Globe last year, Affleck addressed the criticism.

“There’s really nothing I can do about it,” Affleck told the paper. “Other than live my life the way I know I live it and speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

Affleck told the Globe that he is not permitted to speak about the now-settled lawsuits, and said that the people condemning him on social media don’t know the facts of the situation.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent,” he added. “Everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and telecast live on ABC.