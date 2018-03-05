So It Wasn't Meryl! Jodie Foster Needed Crutches After Injuring Herself in a Fall While Skiing

Jodie Foster has skiing rather than Meryl Streep to blame for her unexpected Oscars accessory – crutches.

The Oscar-winner, 55, helped present the Academy Awards for Best Actress alongside Jennifer Lawrence, 27, on Sunday night but, due to an injury, had to use the rather fancy white supports.

The actress jokingly told the audience that Meryl Streep “I, Tonya’ed” her. Her jab was, of course, a reference to Best Picture nominee I, Tonya — which explores figure skater Tonya Harding’s life before, during and after the infamous 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

However, Foster’s rep tells PEOPLE that it was not Streep but snow responsible for the injury as Foster fell while skiing a few weeks ago.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence presenting the Best Actress Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards Craig Sjodin/Getty

Wearing flats and with the help of the crutches, Foster made it to the microphone with relative ease considering her injury.

Foster and Lawrence presented Best Actress to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand.

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

The duo both worked together on 2011’s The Beaver (Lawrence starred in the film alongside Mel Gibson, and Foster directed).

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and telecast live on ABC.