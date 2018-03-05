Jimmy Kimmel's Funniest & Most Memorable Zingers at the Oscars

From the moment Jimmy Kimmel set afoot the 2018 Oscars stage as host for the second year in a row, there has been no shortage of laughter — or zingers. Below, see just a handful of Kimmel’s laugh-out-loud one-liners, ranging from his opening monologue to all the other times he’s poked fun at fellow attendees and nominees.

On last year’s Best Picture snafu:

“When you hear your name called, don’t get up right away.”

— during his monologue

Addressing sexual misconduct allegations against men in power:

“Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood and there’s a very good reason why. Look at him. Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word, and most importantly no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations. And that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town.”

— during his monologue

Offering proof Hollywood ignores women:

“We made a movie called what women want and it starred Mel Gibson.”

— during his monologue

Joking about Timothée Chalamet’s age:

“Timothée is missing Paw Patrol to be here tonight.”

— during his monologue

On Call Me By Your Name:

“We don’t make them to make money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.”

— during his monologue

Poking fun at Guillermo del Toro and his film, The Shape of Water:

“Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish.”

— during his monologue

On Dunkirk winning Best Editing:

“When they went into the editing room it was a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon”

— following Dunkirk‘s win

Apologizing to servicemen and women following a montage:

“I want to apologize for including Matt Damon in that montage. You deserve better than that. You really do.”

— following a montage featuring military movies

Poking fun at the fact Barbra Streisand cloned her dog:

“Best wishes to Barbra and her dogs Yentil and Lentil.”

— following a montage featuring military movies

Subtly taking a jab at PricewaterhouseCoopers, whose accountants gave out the wrong winner’s envelope in 2017:

“What happened last year is Waterhouse under the bridge.”

— right before Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented Best Picture