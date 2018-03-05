Jimmy Kimmel Asks Steven Spielberg for Pot at the Oscars: I 'Didn't Realize We Were On'

Steven Spielberg had a unexpected answer when Jimmy Kimmel asked him, “What do you do?” at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

“I’m married to Kate Capshaw,” the three-time Oscar winning director, 71, explained to Kimmel, motioning to his wife of 26 years.

Spielberg and Capshaw at the 2018 Oscars in Los Angeles March 4 Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Oscars host, 50, responded, “Oh, how nice. Her, I know.”

Then Kimmel followed up with a random request. “You got any pot?” he inquired to Spielberg. “Do you have any pot?”

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

The Post director jokingly reached into his pocket as Kimmel quipped to the camera, “Sorry, I didn’t realize we were on.”

RELATED VIDEO: How Steven Spielberg Found His next Drew Barrymore for “The BFG”

Spielberg’s The Post is up for Best Picture, and star Meryl Streep is nominated in the Best Lead Actress category for her role as Katharine Graham, The Washington Post‘s first-ever female publisher.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.