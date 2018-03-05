Jennifer Garner Became the Viral Oscars Meme You Didn't Know You Needed

A viral meme is bound to be generated at any star-studded gathering and this year’s Oscars scene-stealer was presenter Jennifer Garner.

While there were many breakout moments at Sunday evening’s Academy Awards, Garner, who introduced Eddie Vedder’s performance, quickly became the subject of the Internet’s latest must-see gif as the actress appeared to have an oh-my-God-epiphany moment during the ceremony.

Garner was applauding with the rest of the audience, including seat neighbor Chris Messina, when her hands noticeably stopped and her facial expression transitioned from stoic to bewildered.

“What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?” one fan tweeted along with a three-second loop of footage showing the star’s baffled reaction.

Jennifer Garner Steve Granitz/WireImage

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

And everyone had their theory as to what Garner realized during the Oscars.

I wonder if Jennifer Garner knows that she’s a meme yet #oscars — Reagan Pierce (@reagandpierce) March 5, 2018

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner is me every 5 seconds of life — Sahar Bandbaz (@itsaharrr) March 5, 2018

RELATED: Margot Robbie’s Wardrobe Malfunction, Get Out‘s Big Moment: What You Didn’t See at Oscars 2018

“Probably realized she left the curling iron on,” a fan captioned their meme.

One user even tweeted a reference to ex Ben Affleck’s career move as caped crusader Batman.

That Michael Keaton was the best Batman RT @bobbyfinger: What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/AHb25qjUM1 — Oda Mae Brown (@danteorland) March 5, 2018

Someone please find Jennifer Garner to solve this mystery! 🔎 https://t.co/15Y4Lm3rX7 — Dylan Hesse (@lilbitsuburban) March 5, 2018

RELATED: The Most Talked About Moments of the Oscars, According to Twitter

Jennifer Garner figuring out what "inclusion rider" means https://t.co/jaBvhfT7PA — Easterly (@hillyeahhh) March 5, 2018

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

This isn't Jennifer Garner, it's Sydney Bristow and this is the first scene in an ALIAS reboot https://t.co/rMeDshPOUW — SteffanUniverse (@SteffanTriplett) March 5, 2018

Before the show, Garner was trending when she walked the red carpet in her breathtaking cobalt Versace gown. She also paid homage to the old school beauty looks stars love wearing to the Oscars with her side-swept wavy blowout.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.