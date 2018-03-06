Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Was Thinking About at That Viral Oscars Moment

Everyone wants to know what Jennifer Garner realized during the 2018 Oscars — and so does Jennifer Garner.

The actress, who became the subject of an unexpected viral meme during the 90th Academy Awards telecast, reacted to the gif of her oh-my-God-epiphany that left everyone wondering: “What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?”

One day after the ceremony, on Monday, Garner, 45, offered her own theories on her Instagram Story by sharing three responses.

“Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” she said, referring to the Guillermo del Toro-directed best picture winner.

“Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?” Garner said, alluding to the tagline of her popular Capital One Venture television commercials.

And lastly: “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?”

In the much-talked-about moment, Garner was applauding with the rest of the audience, including seat neighbor Chris Messina, when her hands noticeably stopped and her facial expression transitioned from stoic to bewildered.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

The mother of three’s expression quickly became a viral meme on Twitter as fans theorized her realization was due to a curling iron left on and one user even tweeted a reference that she was realizing Ben Affleck wasn’t the best actor to portray Batman.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.