After the party it’s the afterparty!

Following Sunday’s Academy Awards, JAY-Z will host an exclusive afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The New York Post‘s Page Six was the first to report this news.

“Jay and his team sent out invites this week, but still kept all details very under wraps, even from the celebrities,” the source explains to PEOPLE.

Over the course of the last few days, as news spread about the hush-hush event, it quickly became one of the hottest tickets in town. “Everyone was trying to score an invite,” the source adds.

While details about the party are being kept under lock and key, another source tells PEOPLE that the 48-year-old rapper will be serving his Ace of Spades Gold champagne throughout the evening. The party is also expected to benefit Time’s Up, in part.

The party is one of several that will follow the 2018 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Dolby Theatre.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.