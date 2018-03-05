Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles Honored in Touching Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles were just some of the late industry greats who were celebrated and honored at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

Jennifer Garner introduced the in memoriam segment. While photos and clips played on the screen, Eddie Vedder performed the song “Room at the Top” by the late Tom Petty.

“Every storyteller knows that there is no joy without sorrow. Tonight, as we celebrate the achievements of our collaborators, we also mourn the loss of those who brought joy and awareness through their passion for the movies,” Garner said. “The work they left us, as Academy Award winner Audrey Hepburn said so beautifully, gives pleasure, creates beauty, awakens our conscience, arouses our compassion and perhaps most importantly, gives millions a moment of respite in our violent world.”

She continued, “Though no longer in our midst, their contributions endure. And now we remember their lives and their impact on motion pictures with a song from an inspirational artist we lost this past year.”

Jerry Lewis Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Landau, who won an Oscar in 1994 for his performance in Ed Wood, came to fame playing a villain in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest and later in the original Mission: Impossible TV show on CBS. The actor died in July following a brief illness at the age of 89.

Legendary comedian Lewis also died over the summer after suffering from heart disease and various health problems for years. He was 91.

Other notable celebrities honored this year were the late director Jonathan Demme, actor John Heard, Roger Moore, Don Rickles, Sam Shepard and Harry Dean Stanton.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.