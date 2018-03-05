Gary Oldman Has Sweet Words of Encouragement for Timothee Chalamet

Gary Oldman had some sweet words for fellow Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars on Sunday.

The Darkest Hour actor, who won for his portrayal of Winston Churchill, told the press room after his big win that he had already spoken to the young Call Me By Your Name actor and gave him some words of encouragement.

“One of the lessons that I learned from John Hurt, the late John Hurt, is when I was a younger man and went to the cinema and looked up to Albert Finney and Tom Crawley and Alan Bates and Peter O’Toole, they were all sort of my heroes,” Oldman said. “We’re links in a chain. I’m thrilled for Chalamet. He’s a lovely kid, I mean really he’s a kid and he’s a charmer. Hugely talented. I said to him tonight in the words of Arnold [Schwarzenegger], ‘You’ll be back.’ This is probably it for me. He’s got years.”

Gary Oldman and Timothee Chalamet Steve Granitz/WireImage; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 59-year-old beat out Chalamet, 22, as well as Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread) Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq) for the award.

In his touching speech, the actor gave his mother a sweet shoutout.

“I would like to thank my mother, who is 99 years young, next birthday,” he said. “She’s watching the ceremony from the comfort of her sofa. I say to my mother thank you for your love and support. Put the kettle on, I’m bringing Oscar home.”

