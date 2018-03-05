Gary Oldman Tells His 99-Year-Old Mother to 'Put the Kettle On' After Winning Best Actor Oscar

Gary Oldman took home the Best Actor award Sunday night at the 2018 Academy Awards for his performance in Darkest Hour.

“Well… my deepest thanks to the Academy and its members for this … this glorious prize. I owe this and so much more to so many,” he said. “I’ve lived in America for the longest time and I’m deeply grateful to her for the many friendships I’ve made and the wonderful gifts it’s given me. My home, my livelihood, and family, and Oscar. The movies such as their power captivated a young man from South London and gave him a dream.”

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Gary Oldman

He continued, “I would just like to salute Sir Winston Churchill who has been a marvelous company on what can only describe an incredible journey and my wife Gisele … for being at my side. I would like to thank my mother, who is 99 years young, next birthday. She’s watching the ceremony from the comfort of her sofa. I say to my mother thank you for your love and support. Put the kettle on, I’m bringing Oscar home.”

The 59-year-old beat out Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread) Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq).

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The Oscars marked a successful close to the award season for Oldman, who took home the statue for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. In Darkest Hour, Oldman portrays the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Oldman previously revealed to ABC that it took him “three hours and fifteen minutes” to get into costume and makeup for the character, adding that he had initially been worried about having “the stamina to get me through it.”

“But I loved every minute of it,” he added.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live this Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT. Download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device, or stream the show on People.com, EW.com, Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Oldman has a slate of new projects in the works, but it seems his children have a dream role for their father in mind: the star of a Marvel movie.

“Marvel hasn’t called me,” he said on the SAG Awards red carpet. “But now that you mentioned it, if they’re tuning in, my son wants me to!”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.