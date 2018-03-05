Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About Gael Garcia Bernal's Oscar Performance

Gael Garcia Bernal took the stage to perform at the 2018 Oscars ceremony — and Twitter has mixed feelings about it.

Bernal sang the nominated hit “Remember Me” from the film Coco. And while some people commended the actor for trying his hand at singing, others couldn’t quite get on board.

“Don’t care that Gael García Bernal can’t really sing because his singing face was so beautiful and earnest #oscars,” wrote one user.

“I love Gael Garcia Bernal so much for being game to do that verse,” wrote another, referencing the first part of the song. “He’s not a singer, and it was so completely exposed. My heart kinda sploded a little.”

I love Gael Garcia Bernal so much for being game to do that verse. He’s not a singer, and it was so completely exposed. My heart kinda sploded a little. ♥️♥️♥️ — Trey Graham (@treygraham) March 5, 2018

Love that they had Gael Garcia Bernal sing the beginning to Coco's "Remember Me," as he did in the movie. Then brought the soundtrack singers out. Song had us bawling in theaters. #Oscars — SouthernMinn Scene (@SoMinnSCENE) March 5, 2018

Others were less than impressed.

“Someone give Gael Garcia Bernal a bucket bc he needs some serious help carrying that tune.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Someone give Gael Garcia Bernal a bucket bc he needs some serious help carrying that tune. #Oscars — Tyler Casey (@Tiller729) March 5, 2018

Me: wait I didn’t know Gael Garcia Bernal could sing!

Me ten seconds later: oh never mind he’s just hot — jelly donuts (@jennalisetwts) March 5, 2018

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Yikes Gael Garcia Bernal in the beginning of that "Remember Me" performance was rough #yosender #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zlFqGv4eBO — Hannah Twadelle (@hannah_twadelle) March 5, 2018

“Yikes Gael Garcia Bernal in the beginning of ‘Remember Me’ performance was rough,” commented another viewer.

Ahead of the ceremony, Bernal admitted he was simply “hoping for the best” when it came to his performance.

“When I heard that the song was nominated I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I was happy, but I was a bit in shock because I thought, ‘OK, they’re going to make me sing the song,” he said on the red carpet.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.